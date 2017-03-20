P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KIB announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 19 Mar 2017
Kuwait International Bank announced results of General meeting held on March 18, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 10 Fils cash dividends per share.
