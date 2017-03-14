P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

CBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 1, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 19 Mar 2017
Commercial Bank of Kuwait holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 1, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 15 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 10 grant shares for each 100 share. Capital shall be increased and Articles of Incorporation as well as Bank Charter shall be amended accordingly.
14 Mar 2017      465.00     0.00
