PAPER holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 4, 2017 (KSE) Date: 19 Mar 2017 Shuaiba Industrial Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 4, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 20 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 25 grant shares for each 100 share. Capital shall be increased and Articles of Incorporation as well as the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly. Shareholders shall also elect Board Members.