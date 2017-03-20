P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SRE commences dividend distribution effective March 22, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 19 Mar 2017
Salhia Real Estate Company commences, effective March 22, 2017, distribution of 20 Fils cash dividends per share over registered shareholders as of March 15, 2017 at Kuwait Clearing Company.
More » Salhia Real Estate Company SRE    20 Mar 2017      370.00     -5.00
Advertisement
More News of SRE
SRE commences dividend distribution effective March 22, 2017 (KSE) - 19 Mar 2017
SRE announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 15 Mar 2017
SRE holds a General meeting on March 15, 2017 (KSE) - 23 Feb 2017
SRE announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 13 Feb 2017
SRE holds a Board meeting on February 13, 2017 (KSE) - 08 Feb 2017
SRE obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 11 Dec 2016
SRE holds a Board meeting on November 9, 2016 (KSE) - 06 Nov 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for SRE (KSE) - 10 Aug 2016
SRE's approval to buy back or sell a maximum of 10% of its shares (KSE) - 04 Jul 2016
SRE's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 11 May 2016
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center