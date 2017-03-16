P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
NICBM announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 16 Mar 2017
Board of Directors of National Industries Company approved financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016 and recommended the distribution of 10 Fils cash dividends per share.
More » National Industries Company NICBM    16 Mar 2017      200.00     -10.00
Advertisement
More News of NICBM
NICBM announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 16 Mar 2017
NICBM holds a Board meeting on November 14, 2016 (KSE) - 10 Nov 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for NICBM (KSE) - 04 Aug 2016
NICBM's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 15 May 2016
NICBM announces revised Board list (KSE) - 04 May 2016
NICBM postpones dividend distribution to May 2, 2016 (KSE) - 27 Apr 2016
NICBM distributes the dividends as of April 28, 2016 (KSE) - 26 Apr 2016
NICBM announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 21 Apr 2016
NICBM holds its AGM on April 21, 2016 (KSE) - 07 Apr 2016
NICBM's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 03 Mar 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center