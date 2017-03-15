BURG holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 29, 2017 (KSE) Date: 15 Mar 2017 Burgan Bank holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 29, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 5 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 5 grant shares for each 100 shares. Capital shall be increased and Articles of Incorporation as well as Bank Charter shall be amended accordingly.