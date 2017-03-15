P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

PCEM holds a General meeting on March 28, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 15 Mar 2017
Kuwait Portland Cement Company holds a General meeting on March 28, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss suggestion to distribute 80 Fils cash dividends per share.
More News of PCEM
PCEM holds a General meeting on March 28, 2017 (KSE) - 15 Mar 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for PCEM (KSE) - 25 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for PCEM (KSE) - 28 Apr 2016
PCEM distributes the dividends as of April 28, 2016 (KSE) - 27 Apr 2016
PCEM holds a General meeting on April 28, 2016 (KSE) - 25 Apr 2016
PCEM announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 18 Apr 2016
PCEM holds its AGM and EGM on April 18, 2016 (KSE) - 05 Apr 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for PCEM (KSE) - 16 Feb 2016
PCEM holds its BOD meeting on Feb 16, 2016 (KSE) - 11 Feb 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for PCEM (KSE) - 05 Nov 2015
