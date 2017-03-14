P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MUNSHAAT holds a Board meeting on March 16, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 14 Mar 2017
Munshaat Real Estate Projects Co holds a Board meeting on March 16, 2017 to discuss financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016.
More News of MUNSHAAT
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for MUNSHAAT (KSE) - 24 Oct 2016
MUNSHAAT announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 21 Sep 2016
MUNSHAAT postpones General meeting to September 21, 2016 (KSE) - 25 Aug 2016
MUNSHAAT's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 07 Aug 2016
Resignation of MUNSHAAT's BOD member (KSE) - 11 Jul 2016
MUNSHAAT's AGM resolutions (KSE) - 26 May 2016
MUNSHAAT's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 10 May 2016
MUNSHAAT holds its AGM on May 26, 2016 (KSE) - 09 May 2016
Results for the Year 2015 (KSE) - 06 Apr 2016
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
14 Mar Warba Bank
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
