ZAIN announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 13 Mar 2017
Mobile Telecommunications Company announced results of General meeting held on March 12, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 35 Fils cash dividends per share and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round:
Mr. Muhannad Muhammad Abdul Mohsen Al Kharafi - Chairman
Mr. Badr Nasser Al Kharafi - Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Ahmad Tahous Al Tahous - Member
Mr. Hossam Fawzi Al Kharafi - Member
Mr. Khaled Ali Al Ghanem - Member
Mr. Talal Jassem Al Kharafi - Member
Mr. Faisal Nizar Al Nessf - Member
Mr. Khaled Waleed Al Falah - Member
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
