ZAIN announces results of General meeting (KSE) Date: 13 Mar 2017 Mobile Telecommunications Company announced results of General meeting held on March 12, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 35 Fils cash dividends per share and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round:

Mr. Muhannad Muhammad Abdul Mohsen Al Kharafi - Chairman

Mr. Badr Nasser Al Kharafi - Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Ahmad Tahous Al Tahous - Member

Mr. Hossam Fawzi Al Kharafi - Member

Mr. Khaled Ali Al Ghanem - Member

Mr. Talal Jassem Al Kharafi - Member

Mr. Faisal Nizar Al Nessf - Member

Mr. Khaled Waleed Al Falah - Member

