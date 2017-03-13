ABOUT US - Consulting Services
Advertisement
ACICO holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 6, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 13 Mar 2017
ACICO Industries Co holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 6, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 15 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 5 grant shares for each 100 share. Capital shall be increased and Articles of Incorporation as well as Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
ACICO Industries Co ACICO
13 Mar 2017
300.00
-5.00
Advertisement
More News of ACICO
ACICO holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 6, 2017 (KSE)
- 13 Mar 2017
ACICO announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
- 10 Jan 2017
ACICO holds a Board meeting on January 10, 2017 (KSE)
- 09 Jan 2017
ACICO commences grant share distribution effective July 31, 2016 (KSE)
- 13 Jul 2016
ACICO commences dividend distribution effective June 12, 2016 (KSE)
- 09 Jun 2016
ACICO elects Chairman and Deputy (KSE)
- 31 May 2016
ACICO's AGM and EGM resolutions (KSE)
- 30 May 2016
ACICO's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE)
- 12 May 2016
ACICO holds its AGM and EGM on May 29, 2016 (KSE)
- 10 May 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ACICO (KSE)
- 24 Mar 2016
Latest Company News
MHC holds a General meeting on April 2, 2017 (KSE)
- 13 Mar 2017
ACICO holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 6, 2017 (KSE)
- 13 Mar 2017
ADNC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 17, 2017 (KSE)
- 13 Mar 2017
CABLETV announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 13 Mar 2017
GBK commences dividend distribution effective March 16, 2017 (KSE)
- 13 Mar 2017
NBK announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 12 Mar 2017
ENERGYH holds a General meeting on March 30, 2017 (KSE)
- 12 Mar 2017
BOUBYAN announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 12 Mar 2017
KBT holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 3, 2017 (KSE)
- 12 Mar 2017
VIVA holds a General meeting on March 29, 2017 (KSE)
- 12 Mar 2017
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
14 Mar
Warba Bank
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
14 Mar
Warba Bank
15 Mar
Salhia Real Estate Company
15 Mar
National Slaughter House Co.
16 Mar
Gulf Bank of Kuwait
18 Mar
Al-Ahli Bank of Kuwait
Latest Sector News
KSE announces that Safat Global is listed back effective November 7, 2017 (KSE)
- 06 Nov 2016
KSE announces companies suspended from trading (KSE)
- 22 Nov 2015
KSE announces conclusion of shares sale in favor of Ministry of Justice (KSE)
- 25 Oct 2015
Advertisement
