ACICO holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 6, 2017 (KSE) Date: 13 Mar 2017 ACICO Industries Co holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 6, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 15 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 5 grant shares for each 100 share. Capital shall be increased and Articles of Incorporation as well as Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.