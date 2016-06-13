ADNC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 17, 2017 (KSE) Date: 13 Mar 2017 Al Dar National Real Estate Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 17, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss the following:

- Recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016

- Amend Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute to conform to Corporate Law

- Reduce capital through cancellation of Treasury shares amounting to 8,936,000 to become KD 41,106,400

- Further reduction of capital from KD 41,106,400 to KD 11,362,291 to write-off Accumulated Losses

- Amend Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute to reflect the above