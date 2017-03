CABLETV announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 13 Mar 2017 Kuwait Cable Vision Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on March 13, 2017. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by 22.01% from KD 4,750,000 to KD 3,704,304.800. Clause (7) of Articles of Incorporation and Clause (5) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.