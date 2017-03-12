KBT holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 3, 2017 (KSE) Date: 12 Mar 2017 Kuwait Business Town Real Estate Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 3, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 2 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 5 grant shares for each 100 share. Capital shall be increased and Articles of Incorporation as well as Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.