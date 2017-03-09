BIIHC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 27, 2017 (KSE) Date: 09 Mar 2017 Boubyan International Industries Holding Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 27, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss the following:

- Writing-off Losses using full balance of Legal Reserve amounting to KD 3,830,981 and reducing capital from KD 30 Mill to KD 15 Mill to write off Accumulated Losses as of July 31, 2016 and amend Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute accordingly

- Amend a number of other clauses of the Company Statute