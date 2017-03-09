P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
BIIHC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 27, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 09 Mar 2017
Boubyan International Industries Holding Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 27, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss the following:
- Writing-off Losses using full balance of Legal Reserve amounting to KD 3,830,981 and reducing capital from KD 30 Mill to KD 15 Mill to write off Accumulated Losses as of July 31, 2016 and amend Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute accordingly
- Amend a number of other clauses of the Company Statute
More » Boubyan International Industries Holding Company BIIHC    09 Mar 2017      22.50     1.00
Advertisement
More News of BIIHC
BIIHC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 27, 2017 (KSE) - 09 Mar 2017
BIIHC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 14 Dec 2016
BIIHC announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 01 Dec 2016
BIIHC holds a Board meeting on November 30, 2016 (KSE) - 29 Nov 2016
BIIHC holds a General meeting on December 14, 2016 (KSE) - 27 Nov 2016
BIIHC opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE) - 22 Nov 2016
Results for the Year 2015/2016 for BIIHC (KSE) - 27 Oct 2016
Results for the Nine Months 2015/2016 for BIIHC (KSE) - 15 Jun 2016
BIIHC's financial results of 1st half ended on Jan 31, 2016 (KSE) - 15 Mar 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2015 for BIIHC (KSE) - 10 Dec 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center