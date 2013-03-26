P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
BKIKWT holds a General meeting on March 23, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 08 Mar 2017
Bahrain Kuwait Ins. Co. holds a General meeting on March 23, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss the distribution of cash dividends amounting to 30% of capital and elect Board Members for next 3-year round.
More » Bahrain Kuwait Ins. Co. BKIKWT    26 Mar 2013      355.00     100.00
Advertisement
More News of BKIKWT
BKIKWT holds a General meeting on March 23, 2017 (KSE) - 08 Mar 2017
BKIKWT announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 27 Feb 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for BKIKWT (KSE) - 06 Nov 2016
BKIKWT's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 07 Aug 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for BKIKWT (KSE) - 08 May 2016
BKIKWT distributes the dividends as of March 30, 2016 (KSE) - 24 Mar 2016
BKIKWT announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 20 Mar 2016
BKIKWT holds its AGM on March 20, 2016 (KSE) - 01 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for BKIKWT (KSE) - 22 Feb 2016
BKIKWT holds its BOD meeting on Feb 21, 2016 (KSE) - 09 Feb 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center