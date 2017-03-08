P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

CATTL announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 08 Mar 2017
Board of Directors of Livestock Transport and Trading Company approved financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016 and recommended the distribution of 5 Fils cash dividends per share.
More News of CATTL
CATTL holds a Board meeting on March 8, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Mar 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for CATTL (KSE) - 31 Oct 2016
CATTL's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 21 Jul 2016
CATTL replaces a BOD member (KSE) - 15 Jun 2016
CATTL's new BOD (KSE) - 07 Jun 2016
CATTL's AGM resolutions (KSE) - 17 May 2016
CATTL's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 04 May 2016
CATTL holds a General meeting on May 16, 2016 (KSE) - 24 Apr 2016
CATTL's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 07 Mar 2016
