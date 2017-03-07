P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

WARBABANK postpones General meeting to March 14, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 07 Mar 2017
Warba Bank announced that General meeting scheduled on March 7, 2017 was not held due to insufficient quorum and has been postponed to March 14, 2017.
More » Warba Bank WARBABANK    07 Mar 2017      265.00     -10.00
More News of WARBABANK
WARBABANK holds a General meeting on March 7, 2017 (KSE) - 21 Feb 2017
WARBABANK fails to hold General meeting (KSE) - 25 Sep 2016
WARBABANK's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 24 Jul 2016
WARBABANK appoints a Chief Executive Officer (KSE) - 11 May 2016
WARBABANK finances environmental fuel project at KWD 25 Mill (KSE) - 01 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for WARBABANK (KSE) - 27 Apr 2016
WARBABANK's new BOD (KSE) - 31 Mar 2016
WARBABANK announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 30 Mar 2016
Resignation of WARBABANK's CEO (KSE) - 30 Mar 2016
