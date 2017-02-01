P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AFAQ announces revised Board list (KSE)
Date: 06 Mar 2017
AFAQ Educational Services Co. announced formation of Board of Directors as follows:
Mr. Manea Muhammad Al Sanea - Chairman
Sheikh Faisal Fahed Youssef Al Sabah - Deputy Chairman
Sheikh Jaber Duaij Jaber Al Sabah - Member
Mr. Youssef Yacoub Al Awadhi - Member
Mr. Soliman Khaled Al Sultan - Member
Mr. Meshaal Mohsen Shaman - Chief Executive Officer
AFAQ Educational Services Co. AFAQ    01 Feb 2017      156.00     -6.00
