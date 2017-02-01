AFAQ announces revised Board list (KSE) Date: 06 Mar 2017 AFAQ Educational Services Co. announced formation of Board of Directors as follows:

Mr. Manea Muhammad Al Sanea - Chairman

Sheikh Faisal Fahed Youssef Al Sabah - Deputy Chairman

Sheikh Jaber Duaij Jaber Al Sabah - Member

Mr. Youssef Yacoub Al Awadhi - Member

Mr. Soliman Khaled Al Sultan - Member

Mr. Meshaal Mohsen Shaman - Chief Executive Officer