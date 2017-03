ZIMAH announces Board formation (KSE) Date: 28 Feb 2017 Zima Holding Co. announced revised Board list as follows:

Mr. Youssef Moussa Abdullah Al Abdul Raziq - Chairman

Mr. Abdul Mohsen Shahrayan Hassan Ali - Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Falah Fahed Muhammad Al Hajery - Member

Mr. Muhammad Gawwad Nagui Al Qallaf - Member

Mr. Muhammad Abdullah Hassan Muhammad - Member