ZAIN holds a General meeting on March 12, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 23 Feb 2017
Mobile Telecommunications Company holds a General meeting on March 12, 2017, to be postponed to March 23, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss suggestion to distribute 35 Fils cash dividends per share.
More News of ZAIN
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for ZAIN (KSE) - 19 Oct 2016
ZAIN's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 01 Aug 2016
ZAIN's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 25 Apr 2016
ZAIN distributes the dividends as of April 5, 2016 (KSE) - 24 Mar 2016
ZAIN's AGM resolutions (KSE) - 23 Mar 2016
ZAIN holds its AGM on March 23, 2016 (KSE) - 08 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ZAIN (KSE) - 11 Feb 2016
ZAIN appoints a CEO (KSE) - 02 Nov 2015
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for ZAIN (KSE) - 26 Oct 2015
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
