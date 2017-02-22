P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

BOUBYAN holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 12, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 21 Feb 2017
Boubyan Bank holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 12, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss distributing 6 Fils cash dividends per share in addition to 5 grant shares for each 100 shares. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
