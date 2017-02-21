P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

GBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 20 Feb 2017
Gulf Bank of Kuwait holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 8, 2017 to discuss suggestion to distribute 7 Fils cash dividends per share and amend Clause (2) of Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute pertaining to purposes of the Bank.
