NBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 11, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 20 Feb 2017
National Bank of Kuwait holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 11, 2017, to be postponed to March 19, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss suggestion to distribute 30 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 5 grant shares for each 100 share. Articles of Incorporation and Bank Charter shall be amended accordingly in addition to amending Clause (4) of Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute pertaining to purposes of the Bank.
