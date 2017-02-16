P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

BURG announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 16 Feb 2017
Board of Directors of Burgan Bank approved financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016 and recommended the distribution of 5% cash dividends as well as 5% grant shares.
More » Burgan Bank BURG    16 Feb 2017      315.00     -5.00
More News of BURG
BURG announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 16 Feb 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for BURG (KSE) - 02 Aug 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for BURG (KSE) - 08 May 2016
BURG finances environmental fuel project at KWD 70 Mill (KSE) - 02 May 2016
BURG's new BOD (KSE) - 27 Apr 2016
BURG commences dividend distribution effective April 27, 2016 (KSE) - 26 Apr 2016
BURG announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 20 Apr 2016
BURG holds a General meeting on April 20, 2016 (KSE) - 05 Apr 2016
BURG announces the results of Bonds Holders Authority's meeting (KSE) - 04 Apr 2016
BURG's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 20 Mar 2016
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
