P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
AFAQ commences dividend distribution effective February 19, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 14 Feb 2017
AFAQ Educational Services Co. commences, effective February 19, 2017, distribution of 10 Fils cash dividends per share over registered shareholders as of February 8, 2017 at Kuwait Clearing Company.
More » AFAQ Educational Services Co. AFAQ    01 Feb 2017      156.00     -6.00
Advertisement
More News of AFAQ
AFAQ commences dividend distribution effective February 19, 2017 (KSE) - 14 Feb 2017
AFAQ announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 08 Feb 2017
Results for the Year 2015/2016 for AFAQ (KSE) - 24 Oct 2016
AFAQ reforms its BOD (KSE) - 27 Jul 2016
AFAQ's results of 9 months ended on May 31, 2016 (KSE) - 13 Jul 2016
Results for the First Half 2015/2016 for AFAQ (KSE) - 07 Apr 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2015 for AFAQ (KSE) - 14 Jan 2016
AFAQ holds its BOD meeting on Jan 13, 2016 (KSE) - 12 Jan 2016
AFAQ distributes the dividends as of Jan 11, 2016 (KSE) - 06 Jan 2016
AFAQ announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 22 Dec 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center