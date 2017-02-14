P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KINS announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 14 Feb 2017
Board of Directors of Kuwait Insurance Company approved financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016 and recommended the distribution of 20% cash dividends.
Kuwait Insurance Company KINS    14 Feb 2017      270.00     -5.00
