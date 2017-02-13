P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
AQAR announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 13 Feb 2017
Board of Directors of Aqar Real Estate Investments Co. approved financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016 and recommended the distribution of 6% cash dividends.
More » Aqar Real Estate Investments Co. AQAR    13 Feb 2017      74.00     5.00
Advertisement
More News of AQAR
AQAR announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 13 Feb 2017
AQAR obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 01 Dec 2016
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for AQAR (KSE) - 25 Oct 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for AQAR (KSE) - 03 Aug 2016
AQAR's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 02 May 2016
AQAR commences dividend distribution effective April 3, 2016 (KSE) - 27 Mar 2016
AQAR announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 23 Mar 2016
AQAR holds its AGM on March 23, 2016 (KSE) - 02 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for AQAR (KSE) - 31 Jan 2016
AQAR holds its BOD meeting on Jan 28, 2016 (KSE) - 26 Jan 2016
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center