P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
JAZEERA announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 12 Feb 2017
Board of Directors of Jazeera Airways Co. approved financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016 and recommended the distribution of 35% cash dividends.
More » Jazeera Airways Co. JAZEERA    12 Feb 2017      660.00     10.00
Advertisement
More News of JAZEERA
JAZEERA announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 12 Feb 2017
JAZEERA appoints a CEO (KSE) - 30 Jan 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for JAZEERA (KSE) - 31 Oct 2016
JAZEERA's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 01 Aug 2016
JAZEERA obtains the approval for its passengers terminal (KSE) - 19 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for JAZEERA (KSE) - 28 Apr 2016
JAZEERA commences dividend distribution effective May 1, 2016 (KSE) - 26 Apr 2016
JAZEERA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 17 Apr 2016
JAZEERA holds its AGM on April 17, 2016 (KSE) - 31 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for JAZEERA (KSE) - 09 Feb 2016
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center