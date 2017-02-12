P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

PAPER announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 12 Feb 2017
Board of Directors of Shuaiba Industrial Co. approved financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016 and recommended the distribution of 20% cash dividends as well as 25% grant shares.
More » Shuaiba Industrial Co. PAPER    12 Feb 2017
