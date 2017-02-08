P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ABK announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 08 Feb 2017
Board of Directors of Al-Ahli Bank of Kuwait approved financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016 and recommended the distribution of 11% cash dividends.
More » Al-Ahli Bank of Kuwait ABK    08 Feb 2017      315.00     -5.00
