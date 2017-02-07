P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MARIN sets date of final withdrawal from KSE (KSE)
Date: 06 Feb 2017
Board of Directors of Contracting and Marine Services Co. approved, in meeting held on February 5, 2017 date of voluntarily withdrawal from Kuwait Stock Exchange being July 6, 2017.
