KUWAITRE holds a Board meeting on February 15, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 06 Feb 2017
Kuwait Reinsurance Co. holds a Board meeting on February 15, 2017 to discuss financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016.
More News of KUWAITRE
KUWAITRE obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 24 Nov 2016
KUWAITRE's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 03 Aug 2016
Resignation of KUWAITRE's CEO (KSE) - 27 Jun 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for KUWAITRE (KSE) - 04 May 2016
KUWAITRE commences dividend distribution effective April 25, 2016 (KSE) - 20 Apr 2016
KUWAITRE's AGM and EGM resolutions (KSE) - 12 Apr 2016
KUWAITRE holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 12, 2016 (KSE) - 31 Mar 2016
KUWAITRE's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 18 Feb 2016
KUWAITRE holds its BOD meeting on Feb 17, 2016 (KSE) - 07 Feb 2016
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
