THEMAR announces Board changes (KSE) Date: 05 Feb 2017 Al-Themar International Holding Co. announced re-formation of Board of Directors following election of a Complementary Board Member as follows:

Mr. Muhammad Jamal Monther Al Neamah - Chairman

Sheikh Rakan Nayef Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah - Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Abdullah Youssef Abdul Aziz Al Babtain - Member

Sheikh Jaber Duaij Jaber Al Sabah - Member

Sheikha Al Zain Muhammad Al Khaled Al Sabah - Member