GGMC announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 05 Feb 2017
Board of Directors of Gulf Glass Manufacturing Company approved financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016 and recommended the distribution of 10% cash dividends as well as 5% grant shares.
More » Gulf Glass Manufacturing Company GGMC    02 Feb 2017      325.00     25.00
