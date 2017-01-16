P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KBMMC obtains approval to withdraw from Kuwait Stock Exchange (KSE)
Date: 05 Feb 2017
Kuwait Building Materials Mfg. announced that Capital Markets Authority approved its request to voluntarily withdraw from Kuwait Stock Exchange, taking into consideration that free tradable shares represent 12.295% of total listed shares.
Kuwait Building Materials Mfg. KBMMC    16 Jan 2017      180.00     -10.00
More News of KBMMC
KBMMC obtains approval to withdraw from Kuwait Stock Exchange (KSE) - 05 Feb 2017
KBMMC holds a Board meeting on January 22, 2017 (KSE) - 18 Jan 2017
KBMMC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 17 Nov 2016
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for KBMMC (KSE) - 17 Oct 2016
KBMMC holds a Board meeting on October 16, 2016 (KSE) - 13 Oct 2016
KBMMC's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 24 Jul 2016
KBMMC announces revised Board list (KSE) - 27 Apr 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for KBMMC (KSE) - 20 Apr 2016
KBMMC distributes the dividends as of April 13, 2016 (KSE) - 10 Apr 2016
KBMMC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 06 Apr 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
