MENA holds a Board meeting on February 8, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 05 Feb 2017
MENA Real Estate Company holds a Board meeting on February 8, 2017 to discuss financial results of Third Quarter ended on December 31, 2016.
More News of MENA
MENA holds a Board meeting on February 8, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Feb 2017
MENA's results of 1st quarter ended on June 30, 2016 (KSE) - 09 Aug 2016
MENA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 29 Jun 2016
MENA holds its AGM on June 29, 2016 (KSE) - 13 Jun 2016
MENA's results of year ended on March 31, 2016 (KSE) - 25 May 2016
MENA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 08 Mar 2016
MENA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on March 8, 2016 (KSE) - 21 Feb 2016
Results for the Nine-month period 2015 for MENA (KSE) - 10 Feb 2016
MENA holds a Board meeting on February 10, 2016 (KSE) - 08 Feb 2016
Results for the 6 months of 2015 for MENA (KSE) - 11 Nov 2015
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
