AREEC holds a Board meeting on February 6, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 02 Feb 2017
Ajial Real Estate and Enter. Company holds a Board meeting on February 6, 2017 to discuss financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016.
More News of AREEC
Results for the First Half 2016 for AREEC (KSE) - 02 Aug 2016
AREEC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 27 Apr 2016
AREEC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 17 Mar 2016
AREEC holds a General meeting on March 17, 2016 (KSE) - 01 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for AREEC (KSE) - 26 Jan 2016
AREEC holds a Board meeting on January 25, 2016 (KSE) - 24 Jan 2016
AREEC's approval to buy back or sell a maximum of 10% of its shares (KSE) - 08 Dec 2015
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for AREEC (KSE) - 03 Nov 2015
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for AREEC (KSE) - 02 Nov 2015
