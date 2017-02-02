P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

REFRI announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 02 Feb 2017
Board of Directors of Refrigeration Ind. and Storage Company approved financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016 and recommended the distribution of 25% cash dividends.
More » Refrigeration Ind. and Storage Company REFRI    02 Feb 2017      320.00     0.00
More News of REFRI
REFRI announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 02 Feb 2017
REFRI fully acquires PARAMOUNT (KSE) - 01 Dec 2016
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for REFRI (KSE) - 20 Oct 2016
REFRI's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 31 Jul 2016
REFRI commences grant share distribution effective June 23, 2016 (KSE) - 19 Jun 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for REFRI (KSE) - 15 May 2016
REFRI distributes the dividends as of May 10, 2016 (KSE) - 04 May 2016
REFRI announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 01 May 2016
REFRI holds its AGM and EGM on May 1, 2016 (KSE) - 13 Apr 2016
REFRI's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 03 Feb 2016
