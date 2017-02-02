P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MASAKEN obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 01 Feb 2017
Al Masaken Intl. Real Estate Dev. Co announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on January 23, 2017, MASAKEN's request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More » Al Masaken Intl. Real Estate Dev. Co MASAKEN    02 Feb 2017      87.00     0.00
Advertisement
More News of MASAKEN
MASAKEN obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 01 Feb 2017
MASAKEN holds a Board meeting on November 8, 2016 (KSE) - 06 Nov 2016
MASAKEN's new CEO (KSE) - 06 Jun 2016
MASAKEN elects its BOD Chairman and Vice-Chairman (KSE) - 01 Jun 2016
MASAKEN announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 18 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for MASAKEN (KSE) - 11 May 2016
MASAKEN holds its AGM and EGM on May 18, 2016 (KSE) - 04 May 2016
MASAKEN's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 28 Mar 2016
MASAKEN's approval to buy back or sell a maximum of 10% of its shares (KSE) - 01 Feb 2016
MASAKEN announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 05 Jan 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center