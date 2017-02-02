P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KFIN announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 31 Jan 2017
Board of Directors of Kuwait Finance House approved financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016 and recommended the distribution of 17% cash dividends as well as 10% grant shares.
