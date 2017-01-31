P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ALAMAN obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 6% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 30 Jan 2017
Al Aman Investment Co. announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on January 30, 2017, ALAMAN's request to buy back or sell up to 6% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More » Al Aman Investment Co. ALAMAN    31 Jan 2017      63.00     2.00
Advertisement
More News of ALAMAN
ALAMAN obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 6% of own shares (KSE) - 30 Jan 2017
ALAMAN holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on January 8, 2017 (KSE) - 29 Dec 2016
ALAMAN holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on December 28, 2016 (KSE) - 13 Dec 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for ALAMAN (KSE) - 02 Aug 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ALAMAN (KSE) - 10 May 2016
ALAMAN distributes the dividends as of April 10, 2016 (KSE) - 06 Apr 2016
ALAMAN announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 27 Mar 2016
ALAMAN holds a General meeting on March 27, 2016 (KSE) - 16 Mar 2016
ALAMAN's CEO (KSE) - 10 Mar 2016
ALAMAN announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 14 Feb 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center