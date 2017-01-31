P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
VIVA announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 29 Jan 2017
Board of Directors of Kuwait Telecommunications Co. (VIVA) approved financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016 and recommended the distribution of 10 Fils cash dividends per share.
More » Kuwait Telecommunications Co. VIVA    31 Jan 2017      890.00     10.00
Advertisement
More News of VIVA
VIVA announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 29 Jan 2017
VIVA holds a Board meeting on January 26, 2017 (KSE) - 24 Jan 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for VIVA (KSE) - 21 Jul 2016
VIVA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 17 May 2016
VIVA holds a General meeting on May 16, 2016 (KSE) - 03 May 2016
VIVA's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 24 Apr 2016
Resignation of VIVA's BOD member (KSE) - 24 Apr 2016
VIVA announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 31 Mar 2016
VIVA holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 31, 2016 (KSE) - 17 Mar 2016
KSE announces STC's 25.80% full acquisition of VIVA (KSE) - 18 Feb 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center