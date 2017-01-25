P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
THEMAR announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 29 Jan 2017
Al-Themar International Holding Co. announced results of General meeting held on January 29, 2017. Shareholders elected Mr. Abdullah Youssef Abdul Aziz Al Babtain as a Complementary Board Member and approved recommendation to withdraw from Kuwait Stock Exchange.
More » Al-Themar International Holding Co. THEMAR    25 Jan 2017      106.00     17.00
Advertisement
More News of THEMAR
THEMAR announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 29 Jan 2017
THEMAR holds a General meeting on January 29, 2017 (KSE) - 11 Jan 2017
THEMAR announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 15 Dec 2016
THEMAR holds a Board meeting on December 15, 2016 (KSE) - 12 Dec 2016
THEMAR announces resignation of a Board Member (KSE) - 07 Dec 2016
THEMAR announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 10 Nov 2016
THEMAR announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 23 Oct 2016
THEMAR holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on October 20, 2016 (KSE) - 04 Oct 2016
THEMAR obtains Capital Authority's approval to decrease its capital (KSE) - 29 Aug 2016
THEMAR's results of 1st quarter ended on June 30, 2016 (KSE) - 28 Jul 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center