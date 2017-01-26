P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

IFA obtains approval to sell Treasury Shares (KSE)
Date: 25 Jan 2017
International Financial Advisors announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on January 23, 2017, IFA's request to sell 47,110,564 of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
