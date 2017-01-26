P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALAFCO holds a Board meeting on January 30, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 25 Jan 2017
ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance holds a Board meeting on January 30, 2017 to discuss interim results of period ended on December 31, 2016.
