ARGAN secures KD 3 Mill facilities (KSE)
Date: 22 Jan 2017
Alargan International Real Estate Co. signed a KD 3 Mill banking facilities agreement with a local bank to develop an investment project. Loan is payable over 6 annual installments commencing December 31, 2018 till December 31, 2023.
More » Alargan International Real Estate Co. ARGAN    23 Jan 2017      200.00     0.00
