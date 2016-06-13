P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ADNC holds a Board meeting on January 23, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 22 Jan 2017
Al Dar National Real Estate Co. holds a Board meeting on January 23, 2017 to discuss mechanism and value of capital reduction.
More » Al Dar National Real Estate Co. ADNC    13 Jun 2016      11.00     -1.00
More News of ADNC
ADNC holds a Board meeting on January 23, 2017 (KSE) - 22 Jan 2017
ADNC announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 18 Jan 2017
ADNC announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 19 Dec 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ADNC (KSE) - 12 May 2016
ADNC's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 06 Apr 2016
Resignation of ADNC's BOD member (KSE) - 31 Dec 2015
ADNC's new CEO (KSE) - 20 Dec 2015
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for ADNC (KSE) - 15 Nov 2015
ADNC's clarification regarding a law suit (KSE) - 28 Oct 2015
Results of the First Half 2015 for ADNC (KSE) - 02 Aug 2015
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
