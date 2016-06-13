P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ADNC announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 18 Jan 2017
Al Dar National Real Estate Co. announced results of Board meeting held on January 17, 2017. Board Members approved to reduce capital by KD 893,600 (being value of Treasury Shares) to become KD 41,106,400. Followed by further reduction to KD 11,360,000 to write off Accumulated Losses amounting to KD 29,744,109 
ADNC    13 Jun 2016      11.00     -1.00
More News of ADNC
ADNC announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 18 Jan 2017
ADNC announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 19 Dec 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ADNC (KSE) - 12 May 2016
ADNC's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 06 Apr 2016
Resignation of ADNC's BOD member (KSE) - 31 Dec 2015
ADNC's new CEO (KSE) - 20 Dec 2015
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for ADNC (KSE) - 15 Nov 2015
ADNC's clarification regarding a law suit (KSE) - 28 Oct 2015
Results of the First Half 2015 for ADNC (KSE) - 02 Aug 2015
ADNC holds a Board meeting on July 30, 2015 (KSE) - 29 Jul 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
