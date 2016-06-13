ADNC announces results of Board meeting (KSE) Date: 18 Jan 2017 Al Dar National Real Estate Co. announced results of Board meeting held on January 17, 2017. Board Members approved to reduce capital by KD 893,600 (being value of Treasury Shares) to become KD 41,106,400. Followed by further reduction to KD 11,360,000 to write off Accumulated Losses amounting to KD 29,744,109