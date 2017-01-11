P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

EDU announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 11 Jan 2017
Educational Holding Group announced results of Board meeting held on January 11, 2017. Board Members approved financial results of period ended 30/11/2016.
More » Educational Holding Group EDU    11 Jan 2017      206.00     -2.00
