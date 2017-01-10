P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ACICO announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 10 Jan 2017
ACICO Industries Co announced results of Board meeting held on January 10, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 15% cash dividends and 5% grant shares for financial year 2016.
ACICO Industries Co ACICO    10 Jan 2017      285.00     10.00
